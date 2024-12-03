Live
PJTAU V-C invites SBI chief for diamond jubilee celebrations
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) vice chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah met State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Srinivasulu Shetty, an alumnus of the College of Agriculture, Rajendranagar, in Mumbai.
On Monday, the vice chancellor and dean of Agriculture, Dr J Satyanarayana, met Shetty and invited him to participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of PJTAU, slated for December 20 and 21.
During his discussion with the V-C, Srinivasulu Shetty expressed his willingness to provide financial assistance for setting up an advanced artificial intelligence lab and a modern agricultural lab at the Agriculture University campus in Rajendranagar by using its CSR funds.
