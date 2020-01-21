PJTSAU conducts short prog in agriculture media skills

Rajendranagar: A 10-day ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) short course on 'Agriculture Media Skills for Extension Professionals' began at the Department of Agriculture Extension, College of Agriculture, PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University) on Monday.

Dr D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Director of Extension, attended as the chief guest at the inaugural programme held at the conference hall in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

Speaking at the inaugural programme Dr Reddy suggested that the trainees strives to make timely and appropriate information available to the farmers, which would increase efficiency in farming and is much needed. Further, he suggested that there should be a better coordination between research and extension professionals to ensure best services to the farmers.

Dr J Sathyanarayana, Dean of Agriculture, PJTSAU, suggested that the modern ICT technologies be utilised for extending the profitable agricultural technologies to the door steps of the farmers.

Dr M Srinivasulu, Course Director, gave an overview of the 10-day short course and he welcomed the guests. Aruna, Course Co-Director, proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Srinivas, Dr Ratnakar, V Sudhakar PRO and others were present.