Plea seeks permission for Ram Navami Shoba Yatra in Bhainsa

Hyderabad: Justice Lalitha Kanneganti on Friday heard a writ petition filed by Hinduvahini of Bhainsa seeking a direction to police of Bhainsa to permit them to organise the Ram Navami Shoba Yatra en route Purana Bazar, Goshala.

The judge made it clear that the police should suggest an alternate route for the Shoba Yatra, after which a direction would be issued permitting the Yatra as the route chosen by the petitioner has a precedent of communal disturbances. As and when the police furnish the fresh route, direction would be issued by the judge. The other two writ pleas filed seeking a direction to Hyderabad police to accord permission for the Shoba Yatra viz., Rasulpura and Karwan in Hyderabad are not considered as the police has already given permission for Shoba Yatra in Tadbund.