Plea to Tamilisai Soundararajan for special courts to fast-track atrocity cases

Somajiguda: A group of prominent women personalities, comprising advocates, writers, poets and women activists from various social groups, led by former BJP legislator NVSS Prabhakar, called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Rajbhavan on Tuesday.

They submitted a memorandum, urging the Governor to use her constitutional powers and establish fast-track courts for getting justice to the women and Dalit victims. "Because of the recent series of incidents of Disha, Manasa, and Samatha, there is fear psychosis among women and the delay in justice is causing more incidents of this type in the society," said

NVSS Prabhakar. He said "Thousands of women atrocity cases and Dalith atrocity cases are pending in courts across the state. To ensure speedy justice to the victims, setting up fast-track courts is the only solution," he added.

The delegation included women and social rights activists Anuradha Moorthy, G Vijayalakshmi, Bandi Padma, Kalyanam Geetha Rani, Ambati Baghya Lakshmi and Venkateshwari.

