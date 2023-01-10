PM Narendra Modi meeting likely at Parade Grounds on Jan 19

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on January 19 assumes political importance as he is likely to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds after flagging of Vande Bharat train and laying foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore. This will be his second visit in two months. The similarity between these two visits is that both were officially meant for dedicating various developmental projects to the nation.

The developmental programmes include150 km of national highway roads at a cost of Rs 1,850 crore, 103 km of National Highway 167N in the Mahabubnagar- Chincholi section and 46 km of national highway roads in the Nizampet- Narayankhed- Bidar section of NH-161B and periodic overhauling workshop. This workshop is expected to provide employment to 3,000 people.

Modi will also dedicate 85 km of a double railway line between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar that was constructed at Rs 1,410 crore.

Modi is also scheduled to dedicate to the nation various buildings at IIT, Hyderabad, to accommodate a capacity of 5,000 students at Rs 2,597 crore. This includes academic buildings for each department, 18 hostel buildings that can accommodate 4,500 students, 5 faculty and staff towers to accommodate 250 families, a technology research park, a technology innovation park, a research centre complex, a convention centre, knowledge centre, guest house, lecture hall complex, campus school, health care facility, married students hostel, undergraduate core labs and administration blocks.