PM Narendra Modi reaches ICRISAT in Hyderabad to participate in golden jubilee celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Shamshabad Airport a while ago where he was warmly welcomed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and senior state government officials. CM KCR‌ is said to be away for the PM's visit due to fever. However, later the PM reached ICRISAT to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the renowned institute ICRISAT.



Narendra Modi will inaugurate inaugurate Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility at the ICRISAT campus. He will also unveil an ICRISAT logo.

Earlier, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CS Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahendra Reddy arrived at Shamshabad Airport to welcome PM at the airport.

On the other hand, all the arrangements have been completed for the Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations to be held in Muchintala where Modi will pay a visit. In the wake of the Prime Minister's arrival, a large number of police personnel were deployed.