PM, Union Ministers, students plant saplings

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders took part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, marking the World Environment Day on Thursday.

Sharing on the Telugu social media handle of ‘X’ on Thursday, Modi, while sharing planting a sapling said, “Recently, when I visited Gujarat, I was gifted a Sindoora sapling by the brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who set an example of courage and sacrifice in the 1971 war.”

Adding further, the PM said, “On this World Environment Day, I am honoured to plant this sacred sapling at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi. This sapling will forever stand as a living symbol of the indomitable spirit and inspiring valour of India’s Nari Shakti.”

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, planted saplings at his official residence in Delhi on World Environment Day. Several students from government schools in Khammam district, who topped this year’s Class X results, also participated in the programme. While congratulating the students on their achievements and presenting them with shawls, Kishan Reddy inquired about their future goals and encouraged them to work continuously until they achieve them. He emphasised that many individuals are actively serving Mother Earth by protecting the environment, and we should all draw inspiration from their efforts. He called on everyone to unite in tree planting while reducing pollutants, including carbon emissions and plastic use. Sharing a picture of a sapling he had planted a year ago, Kishan Reddy stated, “The #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative is more than just planting trees. It’s about nurturing them with care, reconnecting with nature, and honouring our responsibility to protect Mother Earth.” He shared this message with the Prime Minister.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, remarked that planting saplings is the best way to combat climate change and safeguard future generations. He urged all Indian citizens to plant a sapling in the name of their mother as a contribution to environmental protection. To mark World Environment Day, Bandi Sanjay planted saplings at his official residence in Jantar Mantar, in the national capital, alongside his office staff.

He encouraged everyone to view planting saplings as a social responsibility in the fight against climate change. Additionally, he emphasised the collective duty to conserve biodiversity and ensure green spaces for future generations, advocating that every government employee and citizen should plant a sapling in honour of their mother under the slogan “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.”

He concluded by stating that environmental protection begins at home, and planting trees as a symbol of a mother’s affection and nurturing serves as a meaningful tribute.