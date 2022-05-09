PM-WANI scheme launched at 5 railway stations in SCR zone

Hyderabad: In a milestone achievement, RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme at five stations in the SCR zone on Monday.

According to SCR officials, total WiFi services have been launched across 100 railway stations, including five in the SCR zone. To access the WiFi network android-based mobile App 'Wi-DOT' can be used which is available on Google Play Store. The app can be downloaded from the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.cdot.wani.app.android.tnt.

The app has been developed in close coordination with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). The method of accessing Wi-Fi through a 'mobile app' would be in addition to the existing method of accessing WiFi at these stations through the conventional method of selecting Rail Wire Service Set Identifier(SSID). PM-WANI-based access will facilitate ease of use through one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) to avoid One Time Password (OTP) based authentication, every time one tries to use WANI-based Public WiFi. WiFi hotspots hold an important place in last-mile connectivity for the delivery of broadband internet access to users.

Puneet Chawla, chairman and managing director, Rail Tel said, "Rail Tel, being the most widespread integrated Wi-Fi network of the country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users, is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system, by continuous engagement with regulatory bodies and industry players, to enhance the evolving framework.

(PM-WANI) scheme launched at five Railway stations on SCR zone

S.No Station Name Station Code Category Division Railway Zone State 1 Hyderabad HYB A1 Secunderabad SCR Telangana 2 Secunderabad Juncton SC A1 Secunderabad SCR Telangana 3 Tenali Juncton TEL A Vijayawada SCR Andhra Pradesh 4 Guntur Juncton GNT A Guntur SCR Andhra Pradesh 5 Vijayawada BZA A1 Vijayawada SCR Andhra Pradesh



