PNB inaugurates Manikonda branch

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, inaugurated its Manikonda branch under the Hyderabad Circle on January 31, further expanding its footprint in the city. The branch was inaugurated by Vandana Pandey, General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad, in the presence of Arvind Kalra, Circle Head, Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local residents, customers and bank officials. Addressing the gathering, Vandana Pandey and Kalra highlighted PNB’s strategic focus on expanding its branch network, strengthening customer outreach and delivering efficient, technology-enabled banking solutions in line with the bank’s vision of inclusive growth.

The Manikonda branch becomes the 76th branch under the Hyderabad Circle, reaffirming PNB’s commitment to strengthening its presence in key growth corridors and catering to the evolving financial needs of customers in the region.

Punjab National Bank continues to provide comprehensive banking and financial services while playing an active role in supporting sustainable economic development.