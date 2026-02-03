Union Budget reflects vision of ‘Amrit Kaal’: Kateel

Mangaluru: Former Karnataka BJP president and former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said the NDA government’s Union Budget reflects a development-oriented vision aimed at achieving a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Kateel praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the Rs 53 lakh crore budget prioritises employment generation, agriculture and economic growth. He said poverty levels had declined due to central schemes and highlighted GST simplification, increased allocation for self-reliant India initiatives, and the announcement of medical hubs to boost medical tourism.

Kateel criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, alleging that despite adequate central grants, state finances had weakened due to excessive spending on guarantee schemes. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s participation in GST Council meetings. He said Karnataka would benefit from central budget allocations across sectors such as agriculture, railways, fisheries, women’s self-help groups, logistics hubs and inland water transport. Bengaluru has been included in the Urban Economic Zone programme, under which the city will receive Rs5,000 crore over five years for development.

Highlighting the fisheries sector, Kateel said the Union Budget 2026–27 earmarked a record Rs2,761.80 crore, including Rs2,530 crore for scheme-based initiatives and Rs2,500 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Measures include integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars to strengthen the fisheries value chain.

He added that Karnataka ranks first in coconut, sandalwood and silk production, and is among the top five states in cashew production.