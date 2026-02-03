NSUI leader survives sword attack

Udupi: A young Congress leader in Udupi district had a narrow escape from death following a vicious late-night attack involving swords and iron chairs. Sharath Kundar, aged 25 and serving as vice-president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Udupi district, sustained severe injuries to his palm and fingers during the assault near PPC Cross on Friday night.

The incident originated from a seemingly insignificant argument at a hotel in Manipal earlier that evening. While Sharath was having dinner with friends, a verbal exchange reportedly took place with one Ramanand Pai over a small issue. The matter appeared settled, and Sharath returned home afterward. Another Akshat Pai allegedly called Sharath later, saying he wanted to resolve the earlier misunderstanding and asked him to meet at PPC Cross. Sharath arrived there along with friends Dhruv, Silan Gagan, and Rohit, and waited by the roadside.

At 11:30 pm, two SUVs arrived at the scene carrying 6–7 assailants armed with swords and iron chairs. The group immediately targeted Sharath with lethal intent. Ramanand Pai is said to have swung a sword, striking Sharath’s hand and causing deep lacerations to his palm and fingers.

The attack was halted only when Sharath’s friends raised an alarm and shouted for help. Before fleeing, the assailants reportedly hurled death threats at the group. Sharath was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received emergency treatment. Doctors report his condition as stable, though the hand injuries are described as serious and may require prolonged care.

Udupi City Police have registered a case and constituted a special team to identify and apprehend all those involved. Officers are examining CCTV footage, recording statements from eyewitnesses, and probing the rapid escalation from a minor verbal disagreement to an attempted murder. The motive and full chain of events remain under active scrutiny.