Poachgate: MLAs get threatening calls from UP, Gujarat

Hyderabad: The four TRS MLAs, who were lured by three arrested accused in the Poachgate case, have reportedly received threatening calls from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

TRS MLAs- Pilot Rohit Reddy , R Kanta Rao, G Balaraju and B Harshvardhan Reddy were already provided bullet-proof vehicles and enhanced their personal security in view of threat from the rivals ever since the 'Poachgate' unearthed by the police.

The three arrested accused were caught red handed when they tried to lure the MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore for switching their loyalties to BJP. The leaders said that the legislators brought to the notice of the party high command about the threatening calls received from the BJP ruling States. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took serious note of the threat called received by his party MLAs.

A police complaint will also be lodged soon to ensure the safety of the MLAs.

Sources said that the police are already anayzing the phone calls received from other States by the MLAs and take appropriate action after finding out the persons.

The Special Investigation Teams already asked the four legislators to furnish the details of the suspected persons from whom they received phone calls and threatened them with dire consequences.