Police alert people on thefts

Kushaiguda: "People should be careful about robberies while going to their native places for the festival," said Kushaiguda CI Chandra Sekhar. He conducted a meeting in division police station on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CI said, "People should not leave any gold ornaments in the houses while leaving for their hometowns. They should give information to the nearby police station and neighbours."

Police are conducting awareness programmes to people through social Media and many other platforms. SI's Sreenu, Srisailam, Girish, Mohan and others were present.