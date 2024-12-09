Live
Just In
Police arrest man for arson at Malakpet Metro station
The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force team and the Chaderghat police apprehended a person who had allegedly set ablaze bikes parked at Malakpet metro station on Friday.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team and the Chaderghat police apprehended a person who had allegedly set ablaze bikes parked at Malakpet metro station on Friday.
According to the police, the man was identified as Zaker, a resident of Moosanagar of Chaderghat, who is suffering from mental health issues. Police said Zaker went to the metro station on Friday afternoon; he took out a matchbox and set a bike on fire. The fire rapidly spread to nearby bikes parked in the vicinity. A total of five vehicles were gutted in the fire. The police, after the incident, verified the footage of the surveillance cameras network and noticed a man coming to the place and setting the vehicle on fire. Following the incident, the Task Force team and the Chaderghat police formed special teams and identified the suspect as Zaker. On Sunday, the police took the man into custody. The police sources said Zaker was previously involved in similar offences in different areas of the city.