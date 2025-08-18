Police arrest one with 16 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police uncovered a drug trafficking operation along the busy Hyderabad – Nagpur highway. The Abdullapurmet police arrested a driver transporting 16.460 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. According to police, at around 9:22 pm on Friday, Patrol car-1 of Abdullapurmet police station received a phone call from a caller, stating that a car crashed into the divider before Nirmala Service Station / Indian Oil petrol pump, NH-65, towards Hyderabad road, Batta Singaram, Abdullapurmet.

Following the alert, police rushed to the spot and found a person named Bhukya Madhu (33), car driver, who informed that he was going from Khammam to Nagpur, Maharashtra. On suspicious movements, the patrol car staff checked his car, opened the door and found two plastic bags with brown coloured packets between the back and front seat. Subsequently, police found ganja weighing about 16.460 kg and seized the contraband.

On interrogation, Madhu revealed that his friend Sadib from Khammam district advised him to transport ganja from one place to another, from Odisha to Nagpur, Maharashtra, and gain profit and share the amount for which he agreed. “He met Sadib in Khanapuram, Khammam on August 13 and was paid Rs 50,000 and was directed to go to Gokavaram, Rajahmundry, where one person would hand over ganja packets and to pay Rs 45,000 to the party and keep Rs 5,000 for expenses,” said Police. Following Sadib’s direction, Madhu went to Rajahmundry, where one person handed over two bags containing ganja packets at Rajahmundry on August 14 and proceeded from Khanapuram, Khammam to Nagpur, Maharashtra state, via Hyderabad, and on the way on August 15 at Batasingaram, he crashed into the road divider due to over speeding, added police.

Abdullapurmet police registered a case and are investigating. The accused was arrested and was produced before the court.