Police attack on Jamia, Aligarh Muslim University students flayed

Narayanguda: Student Federation of India city committee has condemned the police lathi-charge on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, who were protesting against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) peacefully. On Wednesday, activists of SFI took out a rally and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

SFI state president RL Murthy condemned police action against students who were participating in peaceful protests. He alleged that BJP government had vitiated the academic atmosphere of universities to promote communal hatred.

Criticising BJP government for passing CAA, he said that the bill was anti-constitutional. He pledged to protect the Indian constitution and fight against communal forces. SFI Hyderabad president Ashok Reddy, secretary Javed, SFI leaders Asmitha, Sagar, Virender, Nagaraju and others participated in the protest.