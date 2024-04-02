Police book over 1,900 cases for modification of silencers

Hyderabad: As a part of efforts to curb environmental pollution and ensure road safety, the Traffic police of North district have undertaken stringent measures against illegal modification of motorcycle silencers. Over 1,910 cases have been booked; about 1,000 modified silencers confiscated from the violators.

According to the police, the modification of silencers on motorbikes not only violates traffic regulations, but also contributes significantly to environmental degradation. The removal of silencers or the installation of modified ones leads to amplified noise levels and increase of air pollution, posing serious health hazards to both individuals and the community.

The installation of modified silencers constitutes a violation of traffic laws and regulations, subjecting offenders to legal consequences and penalties.

As per the amendment of Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, fitting pressure horn and modified silencers on bikes causing air and noise pollution is punishable with fine up to Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to six months. The penalty applies if your pressure horn or modified silencer produces more than 80 decibels of noise.

The police said many young bikers like to install pressure horns and modified silencers on their bikes. ‘It's their style statement and the way they say they've arrived. However, when you suddenly blow your high-decibel pressure horn on a busy street, people around you will be distracted and panic. They may lose their balance and control and fall.

The noise pollution is associated with high blood pressure, but the long-term impact may lead to hospitalisation and rare chances of death. In a study, all adults (25 years) and elderly (75 years) with long-term exposure to road traffic noise face increased risk of death and risk of cardiovascular disease and suffer damage hearing by causing tinnitus or deafness; constant loud noise can damage human health in many ways.It also affects physically and psychologically, and also cause sleep and behavioural disorders in memory and concentration.