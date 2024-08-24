Police bust drug peddlers, seize 60 kg ganja

Hyderabad: In an operation, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Maheshwaram, along with the Yacharam police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the transportation of ganja. The police recovered 60 kgs of ganja from their possession.

The arrested persons were Korra Babu Rao, alias Srinu (25) and Burundi Kameshwar Rao (33) both of Andhra Pradesh. Shaik Masthan Wali, Duddu Malleshwar Rao, alias Satishm, Srinivas Naidu, Srinivas Naidu, and Girish are absconding. The police seized ganja, two mobile phones, and a car, all worth Rs 25 lakh.

According to the police, Korra Babu Rao and Kameshwar Rao were involved in selling small quantities of ganja to earn easy money. Girish, who resides in Bengaluru and is also involved in selling ganja, contacted them with a request for 60 kg of ganja, offering to pay Rs 10,000 per kg. Babu Rao and Kameshwar agreed to the proposal.

As per their plan, on August 21, Korra Babu, Kameshwar, Masthan, and Malleshwar went to Vemulapudi village in a car. They received the ganja after paying Rs 3 lakh.

On Thursday, based on credible information, the sleuths of SOT intercepted a car at the Mall inter-district check post, Yacharam mandal, Rangareddy district, apprehended Korra Babu and Kameshwar, and seized the contraband.

Other accused escaped from the scene. The police said the main source/mediators and receiver are absconding. Efforts are afoot to apprehend the absconding accused.