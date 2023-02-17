Police bust horse racing betting; 13 arrested

Rangareddy: A team of police have raided a house in Tejaswi Nagar Colony of Rajendranagar on Thursday and arrested 13 people for running illegal horse racing betting. A total of Rs 51,000, 17 mobile phones, 19 debit cards, credit cards, a horse racing guide book, and a car were seized by the cops.

According to reliable information, the cops raided an apartment in Tejaswi Nagar Colony on information that betting was being conducted. During the raids, the accused tried to run away after seeing the police, but then police acting quickly arrested 13 people along with Tirumal Reddy who created a WhatsApp group and is posting horse riding information in it. Tirumal Reddy, runs horse racing betting through a Whatsapp group in the name of RS world. The police have registered a case under the Gaming Act against 13 people and are investigating the matter further. All the arrested are identified as businessmen, and the betting racket is known to be running since last year.