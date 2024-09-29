Police Busts Illegal Mujra Party in Bandlaguda, 12 Arrested

The Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Bandlaguda Police, successfully raided an illegal Mujra party in the Lake View Hills area of Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda, apprehending a total of 12 individuals, including four transgender dancers.

The operation took place in the early hours of September 29, 2024, following credible information about the organized event. Officers discovered that eight men were participating in the event, engaging in obscenity with the four transgender performers, all while loud music played, creating a public disturbance.

The apprehended individuals include:

1. Mohd. Jabri, 25, Bike Servicing Centre, Ismail Nagar

2. Mohd. Riyaz, 23, Bangle Seller, Ghouse Nagar

3. Shaik Sohail, 19, Student, Ismail Nagar

4. Shahnawaz Khan, 23, Electrician, Mohammed Nagar

5. Md. Imran, 20, Plumber, Ghouse Nagar

6. Md. Feroz, 19, Student, Ismail Nagar

7. Syed Shah Farooq, 20, Student, Ahmed Nagar

8. Shaik Mohammed, 25, Kirana Shop, Ismail Nagar

9. Sohail @ Aarzoo, 28, Mujra Party Dancer, Waram Gadda, Mailardevpally

10. Md. Saif @ Lovely, 27, Mujra Party Dancer, Puranapool

11. Kareema Baksha, 27, Mujra Party Dancer, Jalpally

12. Abdul Amer, 28, Mujra Party Dancer, Vattepally

During the raid, authorities seized an amplifier and a loudspeaker from the premises. The primary organizer of the gathering, identified as Hameed, is currently at large.

The accused individuals have been handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bandlaguda Police Station for further legal action. A case has been registered under Cr. No. 337/2024, incorporating sections 223, 292 in conjunction with 3 (5) of the BNS and Section 21/76 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Inspector S. Raghavendra, along with Sub-Inspectors N. Naveen and K. Narsimulu, and the dedicated staff of the Task Force and Bandlaguda Police. Authorities continue to pursue the case as they investigate further into the network behind the illegal activities.