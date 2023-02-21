Police busts illegal transportation of timber

RANGAREDDY: A lorry transporting timber illegally was caught under the joint command of Shamshabad SOT and Shabad Police on Monday. According to the details given by CI Guruvaiah Goud, Shamshabad SOT and Shabad police personnel were checking the vehicles on the way to Naredlaguda village in Shabad mandal, and in this background, they found that illegal timber was being transported in a lorry (AP 12 U 1785). The driver was taken into custody and interrogated.

The owner of the lorry was identified as Lachunayak of Ellamma Thanda, Manchal Mandal. The police said that when we inquired whether any permits were taken for the transporting wood, no documents were shown, and it was found that there was 10 tons of wood in the lorry. The CI explained that a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.