Police crack kidnapping case in an hour in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough, the Hyderabad police rescued a boy from the kidnappers within an hour of the kidnapping. According to the sources, a woman kidnapped a one-year-old boy from her mother at Secunderabad Railway station and escaped from the area in an auto. After getting the complaint from the victims, the Gopalapuram police scrutinised the CCTV footage and found the kidnapper left the place in an auto.

Later, the police informed all the police stations along the route where the kidnapper's auto was passing. The police intercepted the kidnapper's auto at Kavadiguda and rescued the child. Later, the police handed over the boy to the parents and arrested the accused.