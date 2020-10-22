Police deny encounter of Mahabubabad kidnappers

Rumours are rife that the police have killed the kidnappers of Deekshith Reddy in an encounter. However, SP N Koti Reddy denied the rumours of killing the suspects and said that details of the case will be released soon after the investigation.

Speaking to the media, the police said that they have arrested Manda Sagar, a mechanic and Manoj Reddy in the case. Manda Sagar, who was residing near Ranjith Reddy's house abducted Deekshith Reddy on a bike at 6 pm on Sunday and managed to escape from the CCTV footage at the place. However, the footage near Mahabubabad collectorate showed the accused kidnapping Deekshith on the bike.

"Although the arrested kidnapped the boy for the sake of money, they were afraid of getting caught by the police even after releasing the boy safely. And the arrested strangled the boy to death two hours kidnapping him and set the body on fire at the Annaram Hills. They concealed the death of the boy and tried to extort the ransom of Rs 45 lakh from Deekshith's parents," the police said.

The accused used the private numbers to talk to Deekshith parents, said the police adding that the calls of the accused were traced with the help of Hyderabad cyber crime police which helped in arresting them.