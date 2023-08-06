Police foil protest bid by RTC employees

Hyderabad: Demanding Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her assent to the draft Bill of TSRTC (Absorption of employees into Government Service, 2023), members of various RTC unions and employees staged protest at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

In protest against the Governor’s delay in giving her approval to the RTC draft Bill,

the RTC worker unions had announced a two-hour protest from 6 AM to 8 AM across the State.

As part of their protest, some RTC employees gathered at PV Marg on the Necklace Road and proceeded to stage protest at the Raj Bhavan. However, when the RTC employees reached near the Raj Bhavan, the police foiled the bid of protesters from laying a siege to the Raj Bhavan. At the time of protest the Governor was not in the Raj Bhavan, then the Raj Bhavan staff allowed the RTC union leaders to speak with Tamilisai through the video conference. During the video conference, she clarified that the approval of draft Bill has been delayed as there are some legal issues that should be studied before taking a decision.