Police holds awareness programmes

Hyderabad: As part of Road Safety Month, Hyderabad Traffic Police created an awareness programme for autos, truck drivers, and Hawkers at Kings Palace Function Hall in Gudimalkapur on Tuesday. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared January 15 to February 14 as Road Safety Month.

The programme has been attended by Hyderabad city police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy and Siddu Jonnalagadda, a Telugu film actor.

On this occasion, P Viswaprasad, Additional CP Traffic, said that the Government of India has declared a month-long road safety programmes involving RTA, police, and highway authorities with the motto that motorists should be like heroes, and he urged the drivers of autos and trucks to be ‘Road Safety Hero’ by following the traffic rules.

He said that there are about 1.20 lakh autos, which are the main stakeholders in urban transport in the city. He spoke in praise of their services and simultaneously highlighted the mistakes and traffic violations committed by them and sought their cooperation in improving the traffic situation in the city.

Siddu Jonnalagadda, famous as the ‘DJ Tillu’ film actor, said that this road safety programme is a beautiful social cause that is meant for the safety of citizens. He shared his past experiences, saying that he was lucky to escape a road accident without injuries due to wearing a safety gear helmet and seat belt. He requested that all the citizens follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents and to prevent the loss of lives.

K Sreenivasa Reddy expressed that these road safety awareness programmes would reach each and every citizen and encourage them to follow traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid accidents. He has expressed his gratitude to different hospitals and the Rotary Club for organising eye tests for the auto/truck drivers at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Maxi Vision Eye Hospital, Medivision, Indo US Hospital, and he appreciated the services of the doctors and paramedical staff for their service.

During the event, pre-recorded auto messages on road safety were released by the chief guest along with other dignitaries.

Moreover, the Cyberabad police held a crucial meeting with the management of malls and pubs in view of road safety month.

Cyberabad DCP (traffic) D V Srinivas Rao discussed various issues during the meeting, including reducing traffic congestion issues in front of malls and pubs, alighting points and pick-up spots for customers, parking facilities, and sufficient staff to regulate parking and traffic management in front of the malls.