Police holds paint brush to beautify flyover walls

Madhapur: As part of beautification drive in public areas, police personnel took out some time and conducted wall painting at Hi-Tec City flyover to spread awareness about cleanliness among people.

The officials also conducted Swachh Pakhwada in coordination with NIA officers for two days. The successful completion of wall paintings made the city roads present a pleasant sight to the commuters and the locals.

"Officials from several departments participated in the wall painting activity under beautification drive. The main objective of the activity is to motivate people from all corners of the society to voluntarily participate in the activities which benefit the society and also remind them that it is our responsibility to keep and maintain our city clean," says Ravi, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC.

DIG Praveen, several IPS officials, traffic police personnel along with the NIA officials participated in coloring the flyover. Synchrony and Prayarch volunteers too participated in the activity.