Police impose traffic restrictions for Hanuman Jayanti Yatra today

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Sri Hanuman Jayanti Vijaya Yatra on Tuesday. According to the police, the procession covers 12 km and concludes at Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund.

The main procession will start at 11.30 am on April 23 from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and passes through Putlibowli ‘X’ roads, Andhra Bank ‘X’ roads, Koti DM & HS, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ Roads, Ramkote ‘X’ roads, Kacheguda ‘X’ roads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ Roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, AshoknNagar, Gandhinagar, backside of Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata Showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Old Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Café, left turn Sree Hanuman Temple. It ends at about 8 pm.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate jurisdiction) will enter city limits at Champapet and passes through Champapet X Road, IS Sadan, Dhobi Ghat, Saidabad Y Junction (DCP South East Zone office), Saidabad Colony Road, Sankeshwar Bazar and enters Rachakonda Commissionerate limits at Saroornagar tank; again enters city limits at Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar and passes through Moosaram Bagh Junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda X Road, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat X Road. It will join the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s College Junction. This tributary procession covers 10.8 km before joining the main procession at DM&HS Junction.

During the procession, traffic will be either stopped or diverted at other locations. Suggested routes for travel between 9 am and 2 pm

Commuters from Lakdikapul intending to go towards Dilsukhnagar or south zone via Koti, Bank Street and Chaderghat, are suggested to take route via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayatnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda flyover, Barkathpura, Tourist Junction, Nimboliadda, Chaderghat Causeway, Nalgonda X roads.

Commuters from Dilsukhnagar intending go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad OR via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

Suggested routes for travel between 2 and 7 pm

Commuters from Lakdikapul towards Secunderabad station or Uppal are suggested to take route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, Prakashnagar flyover, Paradise flyover. After getting down there they may take left to JBS or right to Sec’bad station OR straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal.

The police have requested citizens to avoid the procession routes in the mentioned timings and advised them to plan commuting in the suggested routes. The Hyderabad Traffic Control Room (040 2785 2482) and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) will be available for any travel information.