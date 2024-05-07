Police investigating Amit Shah’s fake video case: Top cop

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, said that the police are investigating the case of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s morphed video. He stated five persons were arrested, and a total of 27 cases have been registered in the wake of the complaint received about the circulation of the fake video on social media.

He said the arrested persons came out on conditional bail. The police seized mobile phones and laptops from them. If more names come up during the investigation, they will probe and initiate legal action. Moreover, the commissioner said that the role of Delhi police in the investigation into the same case might create confusion. “I don’t think there is a need for Delhi police to investigate the same case, as it may create confusion. We will share information with them if they need it,” said Sreenivasa Reddy.

When asked about the phone tapping case, the commissioner said that the case is under investigation. The police will issue a red corner notice to the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), T Prabhakar Rao, and legal proceedings are being followed in this regard. Legal action will be taken against all those involved in the case.