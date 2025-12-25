Police issue stern warning to liquor traders after fatal brawl

Hyderabad: To ensure public safety, maintenance of law and order, and strict compliance with excise rules, the city police conducted a coordination and sensitisation meeting with all wine shop owners operating in the region. During the session, licence holders were briefed extensively on their legal responsibilities and obligations.

The police instructed all licence holders to strictly adhere to the permitted liquor sale timings and ensure that no alcohol is sold to minors. They were further directed to prevent the consumption of spirits by underage persons at all costs. North Zone DCP Rashmi Perumal specifically sensitised the owners regarding a recent tragic incident within the Marredpally Police Station limits. In that case, a quarrel broke out in a permit room, leading to an injury that proved fatal after the victim was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The DCP cautioned owners to treat this incident as a serious warning and exercise the utmost caution in managing their establishments.

The DCP instructed owners that in the event of any untoward incident, including assaults, quarrels, or medical emergencies, immediate intimation must be given to the nearest police station. She clarified that FIRs would be registered forthwith against those responsible as per the law. Owners were told to ensure adequate security arrangements at their premises by deploying trained, physically fit, and alert security personnel capable of managing crowd control, especially during peak hours.

Furthermore, the police mandated that no illegal or haphazard parking be allowed in front of shops. All vehicles must be parked in designated areas without obstructing traffic or public movement. Rashmi Perumal also asked owners to avoid overcrowding, refrain from overcharging, and ensure no unauthorised extension of sale timings.