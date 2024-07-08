Police issues traffic advisory for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: TheHyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam, Balkampet. The programme is scheduled to be held from July 8 to 10.

According to the traffic police, a large number of devotees are expected to attend the Kalyanotsavam on July 9 and the Rathotsavam on July 10. Moderate traffic congestion is expected in and around Yellamma Temple, Balkampet, due to devotees and their vehicles on the streets.

The police advised the commuters to take the following roads and avoid movement towards Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

The traffic diversion follows: traffic from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre heading towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abilasha Towers – B K Guda X Road – Towards Sriram Nagar X Road – Sanath Nagar/Fateh Nagar Road.

Motorists coming from the Fateh Nagar flyover and proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at the New Bridge towards Katta Mysamma Temple, Begumpet.

Traffic coming from Greenlands – Bakul Apartments – Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theatre – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

The general traffic coming from Begumpet, Katta Mysamma Temple, and heading towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Greenlands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre – SR Nagar T Junction, with a left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

Bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

Devotees visiting can park their vehicles at the R & B Office near SR Nagar T Junction, GHMC Ground near Food World X Road, Padma Shree to Nature Cure Hospital Roadside parking, Nature Cure Hospital Parking, and parking under Fateh Nagar Railway bridge.

The devotees are requested to park their vehicles only at the designated parking places.

Commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations in order to avoid traffic congestion.

In case of any emergency, commuters can call our traffic helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.