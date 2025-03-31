Police issues traffic advisory for Eid

Hyderabad: After a month of fasting and enjoying bowls of fruit, dates and Haleem at night during the holy month of Ramzan, Hyderabad on Sunday began to gear up for Eid-ul-Fitr. The night of the crescent or ‘Chand Raat’ is one of the most exciting evenings celebrated in Hyderabad marked by vibrant shopping experiences in bustling night markets throughout Old City and other parts of Hyderabad.

As soon as the first siren echoed from the minarets of the masjids, Muslims broke their fast and the second siren then rang out, marking the arrival of Chand Raat. Chand Mubarak wishes were shared widely, and social media too was abuzz with messages and greetings celebrating the occasion.

Muslims celebrate Eid as a gift from the Almighty followed by fasting in Ramzan. The Chand Raat in Hyderabad is a real showstopper, with consumers making a beeline to bazaars for their last-minute purchase. The shopping trend on Chand Raat touches highest levels at night till the dawn Fajr prayers.

The city markets were seen overcrowded with enthusiastic shoppers and cheerful traders. Long traffic jams were witnessed in the city as families as usual came to the forefront of the shopping spree.

Each year, the girls and women have a special fondness for Chand Raat as they complete last-minute shopping to ensure their festival is a happy and memorable occasion. They purchase jewellery, footwear, bangles, and mehendi spots. “Last-minute shopping is essential for key items like coordinating bangles and jewellry, picking up tailored suits, and finding the perfect shoes—nothing can be overlooked,” shared Mariya Kulsum, a college student.

Chand Raat holds a special significance for people, as crowds flock to markets—not just for shopping, but also to soak in the festive atmosphere. Throughout the night, markets don’t just offer a variety of items but also some surprising discounts and offers. The buyers do not leave any stone unturned to purchase products.

Lad Bazaar, the city’s oldest bazaars, is a true shopping haven for women. Here, they can find a wide array of items to suit their needs. The markets are bustling with women eager to buy matching bangles, artificial jewellry, mehendi, and various accessories. “I travelled from the Northern part of the city to experience the festive vibe, particularly around the historic market near Charminar and its vicinity. The atmosphere here is wonderfully vibrant, a stark contrast to the usual days,” shared Kethura Harshada, a resident of Alwal.

It has been observed that prominent roads and markets including Charminar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, Mallepally were bustled with shoppers and witnessed a huge traffic snarl.

Moreover, the day is also observed with women busy preparing Eid delicacies. The dry fruits such as almonds, kaju and pistachios that were soaked overnight in water were then fried. They will be used as garnish for the traditional Eid delicacy — sheer khurma.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Wakf Board along with various government departments completed the arrangements for Eid congregational prayers. Arrangements were completed at the Mir Alam Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, Eidgah Masab Tank, Eidgah Qutub Shahi Tombs, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad, Eidgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah LB Nagar and among other prominent mosques including historic Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, Jama Masjid Musheerabad among others.