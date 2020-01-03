Police Kalabrindam spreads awareness at Vista High School in Vattinagulapally village

Gachibowli: The Cyberabad Police Jagruthi Kalabrindam on Thursday conducted an awareness programme at Vista High School in Vattinagulapally village, under Gachibowli police limits.

The topics highlighted including legal awareness, SHE teams, domestic violence, anti-ragging, eve-teasing, importance of voting in democracy, 'nighanetram,' community CCTV installation, negative effects of social media, social evils & role of students, drug abuse, cyber crimes, online fraud, problems of early marriage, mobile usage, road accidents, usage of seat belts/helmets and human trafficking.

School principal Shanthi Priya, SHE team in-charge SI Salam, SHE team members, Kalabrindam in-charge AR SI Nagaraju were present.