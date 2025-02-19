Police nabs interstate ganja peddler

Hyderabad: The sleuths of H-NEW (Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing) south-west zone team, and Tappachabutra police apprehended an interstate drug peddler found in the possession of narcotic substance Ganja. Police seized 3.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

Police arrested Pallapati Narendra alias Nani (21), a farmer of Bapatla District Andhra Pradesh. Ram Singh, the main supplier of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is absconding.

According to police, Narendra met Ram a month ago, and was supplying Ganja and earning huge money. He hatched a plan to sell ganja in Hyderabad to earn easy money to overcome his financial problems. In December 2024, he came to his sister's house at Hyderabad where he met with Chotu Singh and asked him for Ganja. “On February 10, 2025 he purchased 5 kg of ganja from Ram for Rs 1 lakh and came to Hyderabad on February 12. Later, he sold the Ganja weighing about 1.5 Kg to his customers Chotu Singh, Chinna bhai and Chinna. The remaining Ganja weighed 3.5 kgs with him. On Tuesday, police apprehended Narendra along with 3.5 kgs of Ganja in Tappachabutra,” said Mohd Munawar, ACP Kulsumpura Division.