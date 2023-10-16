Police officers told to act freely, fairly and firmly during polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, instructed the police to conduct the upcoming Assembly elections without any prejudice and act as ‘Free, Fair and Firm’.

The commissioner held a meeting on Sunday with all Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs), Inspectors of South zone, South-East zone, East zone, South-West zone, Central zone, and Task force.

During the meeting, Sandeep Shandilya discussed categorisation of police stations into A, B, C categories and sanctioned strength of each police station. As a part of election preparedness, he directed for the enforcement work including cash, liquor, freebies, drugs/ganja, precious metals, MCC violations and booking cases, NBW execution, bound overs, arms deposit, action against rowdy sheeters, vulnerability mapping, critical polling locations and critical polling stations, and zonal election cell.

He directed the officers to conduct the elections peacefully and were instructed to take strengthened actions if necessary. All the officers were instructed according to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and cleared their doubts on some aspects. A review was taken on the performance of the Task Force for the past 15 days.

The 90 flying squads located in the 15 MLA constituencies of Hyderabad were instructed to conduct their duties responsibly. Any negligence in performing their duties will be dealt with serious disciplinary actions. Additional Commissioner (law & order) Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner special Branch, P Vishwa Prasad and other officers were present.