Police seek custody in surrogacy racket probe

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police have filed a petition in the Nampally Court, seeking one week’s custody of the accused persons in connection with the ongoing investigation into a baby-selling racket.

Police have requested the court for the custody of Athaluri Namratha, owner of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, and her son, Pachipala Jayanth Krishna. Police intend to interrogate the accused to ascertain the number of couples defrauded under the guise of surrogacy.

The mother and son, along with other associates, were arrested on July 25 by North Zone police, in collaboration with Health Department officials, at an unauthorised fertility centre operating under the name ‘Indian Sperm Tech’ near the Secunderabad East Metro Station.

During the raid, officials found 17 sperm donors and 11 egg donors, and seized several documents, including donor records, payment registers, and surrogacy applications. The facility was also found to be run by medical professionals without a valid licence.