Police to issue licences to cracker shops

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Diwali festival, the city police will issue orders for setting up shops to sell crackers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zones concerned will grant licences in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884, and Rules 1983 (as amended in 2008) to applicants who wish to temporarily sell crackers within the jurisdiction of the City police.

The applicants are required to apply manually for temporary licences in Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules from October 11. The last date for submission of applications is October 26; those submitted later will not be accepted.

The applicants should enclose documents along with filled applications, including NOC from Divisional Fire Officer, land permission issued by GHMC in case of government land, and NOC or agreement from the owner of the land or premises in case of private land, a copy of the licence if any issued in previous year (optional). Other required documents include, an NOC from neighbours in case of a single shop located in a pucca structure, the site plan of the shop (blueprint copy), and the original licence fee receipt for Rs 600 paid in the SBI treasury branch, Gunfoundry, towards the licence fee for erection of cracker shop under the head of account-0055-Police, 800-other receipts, 81-other items, 001-receipts.

Applications received without these documents will be summarily rejected, said the police.