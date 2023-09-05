Political heat in Cong reaches new high; unexpected rush for tickets

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Bhavan buzzed with hectic political activity on a rainy day presenting very interesting scenario as those who feared that their name may not make it to the final list came up with posters against those who were in the fore front in the race for tickets.

For example while the scrutiny of the list of candidates under the chairmanship of K Muralidharan, was on there was a rumour that the name of former MP Madhu Yashki Goud would be shortlisted from L B Nagar.

As the news spread, posters appeared on walls of Gandhi Bhavan against the leader. The posters highlighted messages against choosing a non-local leader. ‘Save LB Nagar Congress – Please Say No Ticket to Parachutes’ – Go back to Nizamabad’ was the message along with pictures of Madhu Yashki.

Claiming that he very much belonged to LB Nagar, the former MP defended. “I studied there, and we own property there. Even my father and grandfather's samadhi is there,” he said. .

It was alleged that the man behind these posters was L B Nagar based leader Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy. But distanced himself from the act. “I don’t have any relationship with the posters. This is not our culture and I have remained a loyal worker for 35 years since the days of NSUI and despite offers from other parties, I never left,” he said.

It may be recalled that on Sunday at the Pradesh election committee meeting some people had opposed the name of former Minister Chinna Reddy as candidate from Wanaparthy.

Meanwhile Sanga Reddy MLA, T Jagga Reddy urged the visiting Screening committee members to give priority to the leaders who remained loyal to the party. His contention was that what would be the fate of party leaders and activists who have been with the party for more than 10 years and have been working in their respective constituencies to strengthen the party if they were denied a ticket and if a new comer was accommodated.

Meanwhile the screening committee has decided to meet DCC presidents in presence of State’s PEC committee led by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. Some 30 leaders are expected to individually meet the Screening committee. The final list will be forwarded for final approval of AICC thereafter.

PCC to hold extended executive meeting today

As part of preparations for the upcoming CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting scheduled to be held on September 16 and 17, the PCC will be holding an extended executive meeting on Tuesday.

PCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that the emergency meeting was called for ensuring proper preparedness for the 2-day meeting being attended by national leaders. Executive meeting will be presided over by PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy.