Political winds shift in Ibrahimpatnam

Highlights
The political landscape in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency is charged with excitement as the Congress continues to gain momentum.
Rangareddy: The political landscape in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency is charged with excitement as the Congress continues to gain momentum.
On Sunday, the BRS party bid farewell to some of its key members in the presence of Mal Reddy Ranga Reddy. This event witnessed the resignation of several members from the BRS party, including several senior congress leaders of PeddaAmberpet Municipality.
This momentous gathering was attended by senior representatives of the PeddarAmberpet Municipality Congress Party, along with esteemed senior leaders and others from the region.
