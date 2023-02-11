Ponds face scare of land sharks in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Land sharks are encroaching upon ponds and canals to build houses and cash in on the realty boom in city outskirts. They are encroaching on the lands of ponds and canals to turn them into ventures. The realtors have played the game and blindfolded the eyes of the officials and such incidents have to come to fore in Inmulnarva village, Chevella, Kothur and other areas in the outskirts of the State capital.

The villages under HMDA were once famous for chain of ponds. But, presently increasing population and expansion of development became a major challenge for the government. On one hand, the HMDA is taking measures to protect the ponds, but the realtors are advancing the occupation twice as fast. Due to the fact that the ponds are obstructing the development works of the government in many areas, the government itself is burying ponds. Due to such actions, most of the ponds in HMDA are disappearing. Even now, if the authorities do not take up any measure in protecting the ponds, the future generations may face several issues or might not have an idea what a pond really looks like.

In 2010, the government set up committees for the conservation of ponds. The respective committees have to carry out activities such as identification of ponds under HMDA, establishment of FTL buffer zones, prevention of encroachment and creating public awareness on FTL. But as those committees are dormant, the encroachers are arbitrarily occupying the ponds and canals.

There are 109 ponds in the Rangareddy district with an area of more than 100 acres and around 22,000 acres under those ponds are being cultivated. There are 34 katvas (buildings used for storing flood water and used for agriculture) across the district and farmers are cultivating 7,000 acres under them. There are 57 private ponds, 206 check dams and 157 spring ponds, under these there is an area of about 20 acres.

Even if a pond is in FTL (full water level), only agriculture activities can be done in the field in it. If the pond area is less than 25 acres then 9 meters above the FTL level is recognised as buffer zone. If there is FTL level for 25 acres then up to 30 meters will be declared as buffer zone. After crossing the buffer zone, constructions can be done there only with the permission of the concerned authorities. Those who undertake ventures and other constructions near the pond will have to take NOC through the District Collector. At the time of issuance of NOC, the Irrigation Revenue Officers will take surveys and submit reports to the Collector after taking the opinions of the locals as per the directions of the District Collector.

Kothur Irrigation department DE Ravinder said that the Pedda Cheruvu in Inmulnarva village will be inspected thoroughly and the reports will be sent to officials. We will not allow any construction works to be carried out in FTL and buffer zone of the pond.