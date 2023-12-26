Ponnam expresses shock at death of five- month old boy

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday expressed shock at the death of a five-month old boy who has been mauled to death by stray dogs at Vinobha Nagar in Shaikpet in the city and expressed condolences to the family. Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also an in-charge Minister of Hyderabad district, is shocked by the death of boy named Sarath in a dog attack. He termed the incident as unfortunate and directed the GHMC authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence. The boy’s parents Anusha and Anji are working as labourer at Vinobha Nagar in Shaikpet where the incident took place.