Live
- Meat for Kids?
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
Just In
Ponnam expresses shock at death of five- month old boy
Highlights
Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday expressed shock at the death of a five-month old boy who has been mauled to death by stray dogs at Vinobha Nagar in Shaikpet in the city and expressed condolences to the family.
Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday expressed shock at the death of a five-month old boy who has been mauled to death by stray dogs at Vinobha Nagar in Shaikpet in the city and expressed condolences to the family. Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also an in-charge Minister of Hyderabad district, is shocked by the death of boy named Sarath in a dog attack. He termed the incident as unfortunate and directed the GHMC authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence. The boy’s parents Anusha and Anji are working as labourer at Vinobha Nagar in Shaikpet where the incident took place.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS