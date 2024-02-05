Ponnam hails Narayan Seva’s services to disabled

Hyderabad: Under the auspices of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, a free operation selection and artificial limb &calliper measurement camp was organised at Eden Garden, Koti here on Sunday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the camp by lighting a lamp.

Addressing the disabled individuals and their families, Prabhakar praised the work of Narayan Seva Sansthan in the field of disability. “Meeting with brothers and sisters in this camp, who have become disabled due to accidents or illness, I am deeply moved. Assisting these individuals and making them self-reliant is a tremendous service,” he said.

Director & Trustee of the Sansthan, Devendra Choubisa, welcomed Prabhakar and Deputy Chief Minister’s wife Nandini Mallu with turban, dupatta and shawl in Mewari tradition.

Later, Alka Chaudhary, Coordinator of the Hyderabad branch, presented an overview of the services so far. Information about the 39 years of service and future vision of Narayan Seva was shared by Patron of Sansthan and Cow Service Volunteer, Jasmat Bhai Patel.

Hyderabad branch advisor, social worker RiddheshJagirdar, and Ashram in-charge Mahendra Singh provided insights about the camp services.

Sansthan PRO Bhagwan Prasad Gaur informed that 150 patients were selected for the operation; 850 were measured for artificial limb and for callipers.

“All selected individuals will receive high-quality modular artificial limbs in two months,” he said.

Camp Co-ordinator Narendra Singh said the trust provided free food in the camp. Devendra Chaubisa said 35 members, including doctors and technical team served in the camp. HariprasadLaddha, in-charge of the camp, Relationship in-charge Rakesh Sharma, and ConvenorAishwary Trivedi played pivotal roles.

Voluntary services were extended by Rajmata Foundation, Shashi Gandhi, Gujarat Bhagani, and ABCP College Students Group.