Ponnam Old City visit upsets some Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone of Metro (connecting MGBS-Falaknuma corridor), the Hyderabad incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s visit to parts of AIMIM strong hold have created quite a flutter. City’s contested Assembly candidates strongly opposed Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s 'friendly approach' with AIMIM leaders. An argument broke out between the Minister and contested candidates Feroz Khan and Mohammed Azharuddin during the party's internal meeting on City, causing Ponnam to leave abruptly from Gandhi Bhavan.

On March 5, following an invitation from MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ponnam as a chief guest inaugurated Anganwadi schools under Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency. However, his positive approach vis-à-vis MIM did not augur well with the local Congress leadership. His ‘friendly approach’ is believed to have sent a ‘wrong message’ causing uproar in the meeting with Ponnam with contested Assembly candidates, held at Gandhi Bhavan. An argument broke out between the Minister and Feroz Khan who is aspiring to contest from Hyderabad's Parliamentary seat. He was backed by cricketer-politician Azharuddin causing Ponnam to leave abruptly.

“We have been battling out here against MIM, but the way Ponnammoved along with MIM leaders ignoring local politics has given them a political advantage and a chance to describe this as some kind of compromise. When we questioned him, he argued that being a Minister he has to visit places to win the confidence of people. But the way MIM is trying to portray this on social media is painful to us” said a senior leader explaining about the incident to The Hans India.