Live
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
- Former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad meets Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
Just In
Ponnam Old City visit upsets some Congress leaders
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone of Metro (connecting MGBS-Falaknuma corridor), the Hyderabad incharge...
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone of Metro (connecting MGBS-Falaknuma corridor), the Hyderabad incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s visit to parts of AIMIM strong hold have created quite a flutter. City’s contested Assembly candidates strongly opposed Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s 'friendly approach' with AIMIM leaders. An argument broke out between the Minister and contested candidates Feroz Khan and Mohammed Azharuddin during the party's internal meeting on City, causing Ponnam to leave abruptly from Gandhi Bhavan.
On March 5, following an invitation from MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ponnam as a chief guest inaugurated Anganwadi schools under Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency. However, his positive approach vis-à-vis MIM did not augur well with the local Congress leadership. His ‘friendly approach’ is believed to have sent a ‘wrong message’ causing uproar in the meeting with Ponnam with contested Assembly candidates, held at Gandhi Bhavan. An argument broke out between the Minister and Feroz Khan who is aspiring to contest from Hyderabad's Parliamentary seat. He was backed by cricketer-politician Azharuddin causing Ponnam to leave abruptly.
“We have been battling out here against MIM, but the way Ponnammoved along with MIM leaders ignoring local politics has given them a political advantage and a chance to describe this as some kind of compromise. When we questioned him, he argued that being a Minister he has to visit places to win the confidence of people. But the way MIM is trying to portray this on social media is painful to us” said a senior leader explaining about the incident to The Hans India.