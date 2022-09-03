Potholed roads a nightmare for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

Hyderabad: The roads under the Local Military Authorities (LMA) has been turning into a nightmare for commuters as the entire road is filled with potholes and has not been re-carpeted for decades. Locals alleged that even after posting issues on the official website of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and LMA, their issues are being closed without finding out any permanent solution to it. All the public grievances filed are been neglected by the concerned officials.

Locals pointed out that apart from re-carpeting of roads, the 21 road closures issue is also yet to see the light of the day. The main roads also lack sufficient lighting due to which many commuters are facing hardship. The entire stretch from St Marks School to AOC centre is completely damaged, Ordnances road and Rajivrahadhari road are narrow which needs to be widened.

"Almost all the public roads that fall under LMA are in bad condition. I posted a complain on the official website of LMA and SCB but the Cantonment closed the matter stating that the roads do not fall under their jurisdiction. It has been more than a month that no action has been taken to re-carpet the roads. It seems that even the State government is only doing lip services but no groundwork is been done. The State government is yet to send the memorandum to LMA. Almost all the roads need to be re-carpeted and the streets should be properly illuminated," said Robin Zaccheus, a social activist.

Unrepaired roads, lack of streetlights and water logging uses have been plaguing Robert road, Gough road and Wellington road. Whenever we complained to SCB they tell us that the complaints are been routed to the army but no action is been taken till today. Many accidents have been reported. "It is tough to drive or walk on the stretch as it is causing severe inconvenience to the general public and creating traffic snarls. At least the LMA should respond on the public grievance site and rectify the roads issue immediately," said Vinay, a local.