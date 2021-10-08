Potholes are sprouting everywhere in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The recent rains coupled with the devil-may-care attitude of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities has left many roads pothole-ridden. Even the roads in posh areas are not spared. The road users in several colonies in Kukatpally, Srinagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Quthbullapur are put to countless hardships due to pothole-ridden roads.

While the GHMC officials are identifying the pothole-ridden roads in different parts of the city zonal-wise and restoring them, the commuters in a few parts of the city are still facing difficulties and demanding the civic body to address the issue as early as possible.



Md Omer, a resident of Santosh Nagar, said that the entire stretch from Pisalbanda to Saidabad had numerous potholes due to which many accidents were taking place and the officials need to address the issue immediately as most of the commuters were facing difficulties.

Instead of filling potholes with loose sand and gravel, the authorities must repair the roads properly so the problem ceases to arise, felt a few residents of the area.

"We are vexed with complaining to officials regarding recarpeting of roads. Every year during rains, they only fill the potholes with sand, leaving the problem to arise the next year," said B Ranadeep, a resident of Shapur.

Last month, the civic body claimed that it has identified around 6,951 potholes in its limits and the same were restored. Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme, another 3,568 potholes have been restored by their teams and most of them in Secunderabad zone.

The civic body officials said that their teams were attending to the complaints from public through My GHMC app, Twitter etc and also sending teams to fill the potholes or repair the road.