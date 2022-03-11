Poultry trader cheated of Rs 1 Cr in Hyderabad

The Bowenpally police have arrested two people for allegedly cheating a poultry trader to the tune of Rs 1 crore. The arrested persons were Syed Toufeeq (30) and Syed Atheef (23), both brothers and residents of Moghal Nagar in Karwan.



According to the police, the poultry trader, identified as M Murugan came into contact with the suspects in 2016 and became good friends. Murugan then started a poultry business in New Bowenpally in 2017.

"Using his contacts, Murugan procured broiler chicken birds at wholesale price and handed over to the suspects to sell. For the first year, they gave Murugan the money, and later stopped paying him. The amount pending was estimated to be Rs.1.2 crore," police said, adding that when Murugan asked them for his money, they started avoiding him.

Based on his complaint in July last year, the Bowenpally police booked a case and arrested them.