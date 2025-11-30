Power cables in City go underground

Hyderabad: The State government has approved an underground cable network in the metro zone ( Banjara Hills circle, Secunderabad circle, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South circles) at the cost of Rs 4,051 crore. The funds are being utilised for the conversion of overhead line to underground cable.

In order to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, TGSPDCL has conceptualised the programme for undergrounding of the existing distribution network. It was envisaged to carry out undergrounding of existing all 33 kV and 11 kV overhead (OH) and LT OH lines (main roads). Undergrounding of the power distribution network in the metro zone, Hyderabad area will enhance efficiency and reliability of power supply and reduce maintenance cost. This will attract the industries and other investments into the Metro zone, thereby improving the economic growth in the city.

TGSPDCL proposed to do undergrounding of the complete existing network (33 kV, 11 kV and LT) on main roads. For the distribution network in lanes and narrow areas, LT lines are proposed with AB cable. Wherever possible 33 kV, 11 kV and LT lines would be placed in the same trench for optimization on techno-commercial aspects.

The cost of the project shall be met for the internal funds of TGSPDCL or through borrowing by TGSPDCL. The TGSPDCL shall include the participation of Telecom/Internet service providers and T-Fiber in underground cabling through sharing of costs.