Power line constructions of Rs1,404 crore in the old city: Jagdish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that constructions related to power lines have been undertaken under the auspices of Transco and TSSPDCL at a cost of Rs 1,404.58 crores in the old city of Hyderabad.He said that Rs 1,330.94 crore worth of work have already been completed and another Rs 73.64 crore worth of work was in progress.

Minister Jagdish Reddy was replying to the question asked by Mirza Riazal Hasan and Mirza RahmatBaig, MLCs of MIM in the Telangana Legislative Council on Friday. He said that the government has spent Rs 957.29 crores for transmission, while TSSPDCL has spent Rs 447.29 crores. He said that electricity transmission has been regularized by spending such a huge amount in the last nine years.

He informed that four 220 KV sub-stations, two 132 KV sub-stations, 33/11 KV sub-stations along with 15,256 km of 33 KV line and 63 spare transformers have been installed. He also said that 565 km of 11 KV line has been laid along with increasing the capacity of 16 transformers. He said that a review meeting was held with the legislators of Old City and these constructions were done as per their request. He said that the government has resolved the issues related to space in the construction of sub-stations with the involvement of local legislators. He concluded by saying that there is no evidence of power cuts in the state and praised the owners of Telangana electricity companies and the staff working in them for preventing disruption in power transmission even during the calamity.