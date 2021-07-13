Power network beefed up under ‘Palle & Pattana Pragathi’

Khairatabad: Under the "Palle and Pattana Pragathi" programmes, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) has strengthened its distribution network at an expenditure of Rs. 100 crore.

Participating in the programme on Monday CMD G Raghuma Reddy said that the network has been strengthened in 8,539 villages and 84 urban local bodies. "Various works like erection of intermediate poles, replacement of bent, rusted, damagedpoles, replacement of damaged stay wire, re-stringing of loose and hanging conductors, arranging separate lines for streetlights, replacement of damaged, stuck up streetlight metres and arranging separate metres and boxes for streetlights has been taken up," he said.

The CMD, along with J Srinivas Reddy, director (operations), reviewed the works taken up under Palle and Pattana Pragathi with engineers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda combined districts through a video conference.

Reddy informed that the government was giving top priority for energy sector. Since the State formation Rs. 31,000 crore was spent on various development works, including 33/11kv sub-stations, laying of new lines, distribution transformers, transformers, laying of underground cables, and RMUs for strengthening the distribution sector. The CMD reviewed maintenance of department stores in field offices.