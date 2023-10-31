‘Prajala Telangana’ will soon be a reality: Rahul

Hyderabad: Reassuring that Telangana will witness ‘People’s government’ Rahul Gandhi affirmed that the Congress party will fulfil all the aspirations of the people immediately after coming to power. He asserted that the ‘Dorala sarkar’ will be replaced by ‘Prajala Sarkar’ in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing the massive public meeting of ‘Prajabheri’ held at Kollapur on Tuesday Rahul Gandhi held that the ensuing Assembly elections was a fight between ‘Dorala Telangana’ and ‘Prajala Telangana’. “On one side there is KCR and on the other side there are unemployed youth and women representing the real people of the State,” he felt.

According to Rahul Gandhi there remains two major signs of ‘Dorala sarkar’ and Kaleshwaram project being biggest deceit in the history of the State remains the top amongst them. The BRS has looted over a lakh crore of money, which belonged to farmers and labourers. “The pillars of the barrage bridge are slowly sinking and 1 lakh crore was swallowed up in the name of the project. In contrast to KCR’s Kaleshwaram, in the past Congress government has come up with several infrastructure projects which stand the test of time. Our’s was Prajala Sarkar and you may differentiate these projects with Kaleshwaram,” he pointed out.

Another sign, Rahul Gandhi said, is the way the BRS government handled the revenue department and land records. “The land which was given away to the poor by the earlier Congress government was snatched away by KCR. Dharani portal is an example of how farmers were facing injustice in the name of computerisation. While some 20 lakh farmers are at the receiving end owing to Dharani, KCR’s family and the MLAs and Ministers are enjoying at the expense of others,” the leader felt.