Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh concludes

Hyderabad: The 355th Prakash Purab (birthday celebrations) of tenth and last Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh, founder of Khalsa Panth, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony across the world, concluded on Sunday, with devotees celebrating it with religious fervor, gaiety and devotion.

They offered prayers to Guru Granth Sahib (holy scripture) at various gurudwaras in the city, duly following the Covid norms.

The main event was organised under the aegis of Prabandhak Committee, Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, where Sikh devotees and other community faith participated in the 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) by offering prayers.

CGSG president S Inder Singh, secretary Joginder Singh said that the congregation began in the morning and continued up to 4.30 pm. It was marked by recitation of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas.

Well-known Ragi Jathas, Bhai Mehtab Singhji (Jalandhar), Bhai Manohar Singh (Bareilly) and others who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion, recited Gurbani Keertans and delivered Gurbani Vichar (sermons). They stressed on imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Gobind Singh strived.

After the congregation traditional Guru Ka Langar (free community food) was served to all devotees.